Moneycontrol
May 05, 2017 01:36 PM IST

Copper to trade in 351.9-366.3: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Copper prices ended with losses on rising inventories and worries over cooling demand.

Copper trading range for the day is 351.9-366.3.

Copper prices ended with losses on rising inventories and worries over cooling demand.

Inventories in LME warehouses rose nearly 33,000 tonnes, exchange data showed, bringing this week's increase to 64,000 tonnes, or 25 percent.

Copper output in Democratic Republic of Congo, hit 274,316 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017, a more than 20 percent increase over the same period last year.

SELL COPPER JUN 2017 @ 360.00 SL 363.50 TGT 357.50-354.00.MCX.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

