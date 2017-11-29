App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copper prices to trade lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect to Copper prices are likely to trade lower today as North Korea’s missile launch this morning reignited global concerns.


Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices plunged 2 percent to close at D 6805 /t yesterday as strict crackdown by Chinese state planning agency on railway infrastructure projects to prevent "disguised" debt issuance by local government via public - private partnership (PPP) projects weighed on Steel demand, hurt nonferrous metals. Besides, consistent decline in LME inventories could not help the metal. LME Copper stocks have plunged by 18 percent since last week, pushing cancelled warrants up to around 40 percent.

Outlook

Copper prices are likely to trade lower today as North Korea’s missile launch this morning reignited global concerns.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.