Copper prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices fell by around 3 percent last week as China’s state planner announced that it will check local governments' investment in railway projects amid growing concerns that infrastructure spending is swelling debt further. This is done to prevent "disguised" debt issuance by local government via public - private partnership (PPP) projects. However, downside momentum was restricted by supply disruption woes fueled by strikes at Escondida mine in Chile and Southern Copper mine in Peru.

Outlook

We expect Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.2 percent at D 6847 /t. Copper prices are likely to trade higher today as unexpectedly favourable manufacturing numbers from China coupled with rising net longs in CFTC positions will be supportive.

