Copper prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

Aug 28, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Commodities, expect LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $ 6704 /t. Copper prices are likely to trade higher today as weakness in the DX will be supportive.

Angel Commodities' report on Copper

LME Copper prices traded higher by 2.8 percent last week touching three year highs as gains in iron ore prices, key Steelmaking ingredient boosted an upside in nonferrous metals space. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged for third day in a row on Monday fueled by concerns of shortages of high - grade iron ore and before curbs on futures purchases come into force. Further, supply concerns escalated after violent demonstrators blocked an access road to Grasberg, the world's second - biggest copper mine, in a protest over employment terms.

Outlook

LME Copper prices are currently trading higher by 0.1 percent at $ 6704 /t.  Copper prices are likely to trade higher today as weakness in the DX will be supportive. Al so, declining LME Copper stocks along bullish CFTC positions will act as positive factors.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Copper

