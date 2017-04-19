Apr 19, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect copper prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
Sushil Finance's report on Copper
Copper, lead and zinc hit three-month lows on Tuesday and nickel dropped to its weakest since June as geopolitical worries from sabre-rattling over North Korea to a snap UK general election hurt investor appetite for cyclical assets such as base metals.
Outlook
We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.
For all commodities report, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.