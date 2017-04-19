Copper prices likely to trade volatile: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper, lead and zinc hit three-month lows on Tuesday and nickel dropped to its weakest since June as geopolitical worries from sabre-rattling over North Korea to a snap UK general election hurt investor appetite for cyclical assets such as base metals.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade volatile on the back of mixed fundamentals.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.