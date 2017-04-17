Copper prices likely to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Copper

Copper prices rebounded from their lowest level in three months on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and upbeat trade data from China, the largest consumer of the metal, that spurred hopes for higher demand.

Outlook

We expect base metal prices likely to trade sideways as LME is closed for trading on account of Easter Monday.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.