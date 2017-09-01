Construction Sector Q1FY18: Efficient players gained the most

Infrastructure as a sector is once again grabbing investors' attention. This time, however, the prudence is in being selective as many of the companies in this space have lost the ability to generate economic profits and have ended up impairing their balance sheets in the last down cycle. Moneycontrol Research looked at some of the interesting results declared by the companies in this sector to find out which are the ones worth looking.

Dilip Buildcon – good execution and great visibility

Amongst the construction companies, Dilip Buildcon, which is into the construction of road and BOT projects, reported 60% increase in sales, primarily led by higher execution of its projects in hand. Interestingly, despite the 158 basis point reduction in margins, profits saw 147 percent spurt as the company was able to keep other costs, like interest costs, under control.

We expect the growth momentum to continue. The company has a strong revenue visibility with an order book of close to Rs 15,600 crore (up 39% YoY in June quarter) over 3 times its FY17 revenues.

KNR & Ahluwalia – cautious on expanding order book

Dilip is not alone, with the construction market consolidating in favour of few players, efficient ones are flooded with orders thus allowing them to book more revenue. KNR Construction has a similar story. The company reported 59% increase in revenues led by higher execution. While the revenue includes Rs 16.8 crore of past claims, adjusting for that also, the revenues growth at 53% was impressive. But claims certainly helped in reporting higher operating margins that went up by 317 basis points to 17.6% in the quarter ended June 2017. Superior margins along with higher other income (Rs 12 crore up by 109% YoY) led to profit growth of almost 68% at Rs 51 crore. KNR has been cautious on taking orders and hence, its revenue visibility is slightly low. The company’s current order book at Rs 3,339 crore is little over 2 times its FY17 revenues.

Companies like Ahluwalia Contracts, too, sounded cautious about bidding for projects. It is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 3,040 crore or about 2.1 times its FY17 revenues. In Q1FY18, the company saw 65% growth in sales led by higher execution. However, it lost on account of higher cost relating to raw material and sub-contracting expenses. Thankfully, lower interest cost (down 40% to Rs 3.8 crore) helped the company to report profit growth of 35% at Rs 29.5 crore.

Transport segment – the order book contributor

Execution has been good, particularly in the transport segment. Companies like Sadbhav Engineering saw a 47 percent jump in transport revenue, but overall revenue growth was a meagre 17% as other segments like irrigation and mining suffered decline. However, with marginal improvement in operating margins by about 40 basis point to 12 percent, it was able to maintain its profits growth at 14 percent at Rs 55 crore. Nevertheless, the company is sitting on a good pipeline having an order book of close to Rs 8,377 crore or close to 3 times its FY17 revenues.

Simplex Infrastructure is facing a similar concern. Despite order book of close to Rs 16,400 crore, or 2.9 times its FY17 revenues, it was able to grow its sales merely by 7 percent as a result of slow-moving segments like power, housing and industrial. Moreover, working capital (working capital cycle at 234 days) issues in other capex-led segments, restricted its ability to execute more. However, reported profits at Rs 29 crore grew 67% largely on account of reversal of tax provisioning (relating to an earlier case) and higher other income.

Gayatri Projects, too, benefitted as a result of a tax credit worth Rs 5.5 crore leading to 176 percent increase in net profit to Rs 45 crore. Nevertheless, Gayatri also performed well in terms of sales that grew by 51% to Rs 652 crore followed by 54% increase in operating profits to Rs 105 crore.