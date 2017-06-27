App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 27, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Confidence Petroleum hits 1-yr high on starting 2 new cylinder manufacturing plants

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary company Gas Point Bottling has commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur.

Confidence Petroleum hits 1-yr high on starting 2 new cylinder manufacturing plants

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Confidence Petroleum touched 52-week high of Rs 14.60 and locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday on the back of commissioning of two new cylinder manufacturing plants.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary company Gas Point Bottling has commissioned new unit to manufacture LPG Cylinders at Saoner near Nagpur.

This plant has installed capacity of 432000 cylinders per annum.

The another wholly owned subsidiary company Confidence Technologies has commissioned new LPG Cylinder manufacturing plant with an installed capacity of 432000 cylinders per annum at Saoner near Nagpur.

The company had reported 46 percent decline in the net profit for the quarter ended March 2017 at Rs 51.42 lakh versus Rs 95.34 lakh during the same quarter last fiscal.

There were pending buy orders of 1,031,385 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:25 hrs Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 14.60, up Rs 0.69, or 4.96 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Confidence Petroleum

