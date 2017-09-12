Confidence Petro locked at 5% upper circuit on commissioning of LPG bottling plant

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Confidence Petroleum locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday on the back of commissioning of LPG bottling plant and LPG dispensing stations.

There were pending buy orders of 13,000 shares, with no sellers available.

The company has commissioned new LPG bottling plant at Uluberia situated at village Islampur, near Kolkata (West Bengal).

It has started providing bottling assistance to HPCL against their tender for five years at 24000 MT per annum from the above plant.

The company has also commissioned three new auto LPG dispensing stations at Chennai.

With the inclusion of above three auto LPG dispensing stations, the company has now total of 110 auto LPG dispensing stations in operation across PAN India.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2017 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

At 11:26 hrs Confidence Petroleum was quoting at Rs 19, up Rs 0.85, or 4.68 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 19.

Posted by Rakesh Patil