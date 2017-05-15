Coffee Day Enterprise up 1% as arm to acquire majority equity stake in cos

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Sical Logistics and Coffee Day Enterprise rose 1-3 percent intraday Monday as the former has decided to acquire majority stakes in two small-sized companies.

Sical Logistics, a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, in its board meeting held on May 12 has decided that it will acquire majority stakes in two small-sized companies involved in logistics, and warehousing and distribution business.

The board has approved the proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in the express logistics business with an annual revenue of Rs 40 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard.

It has also approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority stake in a company in warehousing and distribution business with an annual revenue of Rs 20 crore and to execute necessary agreements to proceed further in this regard.

At 09:34 hrs Coffee Day Enterprises was quoting at Rs 265.65, up 3.10 percent and Sical Logistics was quoting at Rs 265.05, up 1.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil