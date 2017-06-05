Coal India shares fall 1.5% as CLSA cuts target price on lower EPS estimates

Moneycontrol News

While retaining a sell call, CLSA slashed its target price for Coal India to Rs 240 from Rs 245 following cut in FY18-19 EPS estimates by 14-15 percent.

The research house, which believes earnings downgrades are not over yet, had also lowered target price from Rs 265 after fourth quarter earnings that disappointed the Street last month.

According to the brokerage firm, operating performance is expected to remain weak in FY18, and costs will rise further as full impact of wage hike comes through.

Coal India's profit in March quarter fell 38 percent to Rs 2,716 crore YoY due to weak operational performance and higher tax rate. Revenue grew by 8.2 percent to Rs 22,423 crore compared with year-ago period.

Operating profit during the year dropped 46 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,640 crore and margin contracted 1,185 basis points to 11.77 percent on higher provisions, other expenses and employee cost.

At 15:03 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 264.85, down Rs 3.95, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar