App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 18, 2017 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coal India falls after analysts turn cautious on coal downgrades

The public sector entity was in the news recently after the coal quality watchdog—Coal Controllers Organisation—downgraded its coal grades in 177 mines of the firm.

Coal India falls after analysts turn cautious on coal downgrades

Moneycontrol News

Coal India saw selling pressure on Tuesday as investors turned cautious on analysts’ views on the stock.

The public sector entity was in the news recently after the coal quality watchdog—Coal Controllers Organisation—downgraded its coal grades in 177 mines of the firm.

Post these developments, two major analysts have now given out a subdued view on the stock.

CLSA has maintained a sell call on the stock with a lower target price of Rs 265 against Rs 285.

The research firm believes that the downgrade of coal grade is equivalent to 10-12 percent price drop in most cases. It is possible that a partial impact of the downgrades has already come through.

Assuming half impact of the downgrades are yet to arrive, CLSA cut FY18-19 earnings per share (EPS) by 4-7 percent.

Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 297. While it sees a possible impact of the coal downgrade on its FY18 standalone earnings by 20-25 percent, actual impact may be lower due to possible FSA price hike in this fiscal.

In fact, an over 9 percent hike in FSA could offset adverse impact from the grade decline, it added. The dividend yield of over 7 percent should provide downside support, it added.

The stock saw weak movements over the past one month, falling nearly three percent in the past one month as well as in the past three days.

At 11:34 hrs, Coal India was quoting at Rs 281.50, down Rs 4.30, or 1.50 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 281.30.

tags #Coal India #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.