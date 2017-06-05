CLSA upgrades Titan Company to buy from outperform; raises target price to Rs 620

Moneycontrol News

CLSA upgraded Titan Company to buy from outperform earlier over the weekend and has also raised its 12-month target price to Rs620 from Rs 555 earlier as the goods & services tax (GST) rate was lower than expectations which remove an overhang from the stock.

The scrip clocked its 52-week high mark and soared 19 percent intraday on Monday at 12:05 pm.

Months of speculation and suspense is finally over as the GST rates on gold and diamond jewellery have been finalised at 3 percent. “Titan currently pays an over 2 percent effective tax rate, so this is only a marginal increase but the outcome is much better than expectations of as much as 6 percent,” said the CLSA report.

Interestingly, on the day of its 4QFY17 results, there were news reports of 4 percent GST, which management indicated as positive; the actual outcome is even better.

Improved compliance under GST will also create a level playing field and help the organized sector, including Titan. “We remain positive on the stock and upgrade our rating from outperform to BUY and lift our target price from Rs555 to Rs620 (45x March 2019),” added the note.

The current effective tax rate is over 2 percent (excise and VAT) on gold and diamond jewellery. “This comes as a big relief given gold was expected to be almost like a balancing figure in some sense as taxes on most other products had already firmed up,” said the report.

The Asia-focussed broker further added that a potentially higher rate would have promoted tax leakage while a 3 percent tax rate reduces the attractiveness of such leakage to a great extent, for the unorganized sector.

In addition, compliance levels are likely to go up under GST which would also facilitate the conversion from the unorganised sector or at least create a level playing field, it said.