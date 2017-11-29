CLSA retains buy on Zee Entertainment, expects 20% PAT growth till March 2020

Global research firm CLSA has maintained a buy call on Zee Entertainment Enterprises and has raised the target to Rs 707 from Rs 660 per share.

It believes that the company is favourably placed to leverage a pick-up in advertising post GST rollout adding that viewership gains are extensive in Network and Hindi GEC.

The house is of the view that with 20 percent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY18-20 should drive share price performance with the stock trading at its 3-year average PE.

It is also of the view that local advertising is still recovering with advertising by national advertisers picking up faster. Not withstanding delays in TRAI tariff regulations, domestic subscription revenue is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent till March 2020. It expects net profit to grow at compound annual growth rate of 20 percent during the period.

At 11:42 hrs Zee Entertainment Enterprises was quoting at Rs 587.00, up Rs 1.70, or 0.29 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 595.85.