CLSA, Morgan Stanley stay caution on Bharti Airtel post Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Morgan Stanley maintain their cautious stance on Bharti Airtel after the telecom major registered a sharp 72 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 373.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The net income stood at Rs 1,319 crore in the same period a year ago. Total revenue fell 12 percent to Rs 21,934.6 crore, from Rs 24,959.6 crore in the same period last fiscal.

CLSA maintains an underperform rating on Bharti Airtel, but reduced its target price to Rs 365 from Rs 380 earlier. Indian mobile revenue declined on retaliatory tariffs, but a sharp pickup in data traffic is encouraging, said the note.

The global investment bank lowers FY18-19CL consolidated revenue/EBITDA estimates by 2 percent/5 percent respectively. Recast of international business, and a sharper than expected drop in Indian ARPU still remains a concern.

Reliance Jio which had launched its inaugural free voice and data plan in September last year unsettled the existing telecom players. In December, it extended the freebies up to March 2017, much to the dismay of other operators.

Even after the launch of its paid services post-March, Jio continues to be aggressive, offering data at rock-bottom prices while voice calls are free, said a report.

The telecom industry, which owes close to Rs 4.60 lakh crore to various financial institutions and banks, has alleged that the predatory pricing by the new operator continues to hurt, besides impacting the financial health of the sector, added the report.

Morgan Stanley maintains an underweight rating on Bharti Airtel with a 12-month target price of Rs 280. The domestic wireless volume growth was robust, but severe pricing pressure led to revenue and EBITDA declines for the second consecutive quarter.

Africa and enterprise business did well with margins improving on lower opex, said the Morgan Stanley note. Cellular subscriber addition was strong at 8mn during the quarter, reaching 290mn subscribers.

The global investment bank further added that the APRU declined sequentially by another 8% to Rs158 vs. Rs172 in the previous quarter, said the note. However, realisations came under pressure, as data ARMB declined 32 percent on a QoQ basis and 47% on a YoY basis to 12.4 paise per MB.

Voice ARPM declined 18 percent on a QoQ basis and 27 percent on a YoY basis to 24.6 paise per minute, leading to 11 percent and 5 percent sequential declines in data and voice revenue, respectively, it said.