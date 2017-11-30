App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA maintains sell on Adani Transmission, expects 50% downside as valuations expensive

Adani Transmission share price rallied 236 percent year-to-date.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained its sell rating on Adani Transmission with a target price of Rs 95, implying potential downside of 50 percent.

The research house expects the stock to fall as it has turned out to be the most expensive utility after recent sharp rally.

Adani Transmission share price rallied 236 percent year-to-date.

CLSA said exit from MSCI Small Cap Index would trigger passive selling in the stock and could stop future fund-flow to this excessively valued stock.

Its profit for quarter ended September 2017 declined to Rs 66.69 crore, from Rs 99.54 crore in year-ago while revenue from operations increased to Rs 746 crore from Rs 683 crore YoY.

At 13:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 189.20, down Rs 1.25, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.