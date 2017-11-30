CLSA maintains sell on Adani Transmission, expects 50% downside as valuations expensive

Global brokerage house CLSA has maintained its sell rating on Adani Transmission with a target price of Rs 95, implying potential downside of 50 percent.

The research house expects the stock to fall as it has turned out to be the most expensive utility after recent sharp rally.

Adani Transmission share price rallied 236 percent year-to-date.

CLSA said exit from MSCI Small Cap Index would trigger passive selling in the stock and could stop future fund-flow to this excessively valued stock.

Its profit for quarter ended September 2017 declined to Rs 66.69 crore, from Rs 99.54 crore in year-ago while revenue from operations increased to Rs 746 crore from Rs 683 crore YoY.

At 13:56 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 189.20, down Rs 1.25, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.