App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 15, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA maintains buy call on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, sees 31% upside

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rallied nearly 27 percent since its listing in September 2016.

CLSA maintains buy call on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, sees 31% upside

CLSA has maintained a buy call on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 560 per share as the company has been focussing on growth with better profitability.

Compared with Thursday's closing price of Rs 426.55, this target price indicates a potential upside of 31 percent.

"ICICI Prudential is among our top picks in the financial sector," it said.

The research house sees healthy growth in premiums at 24 percent CAGR for FY17-20. Cut in dividend payout will improve embedded value growth, it feels.

CLSA feels India offers strong macro growth drivers for life insurance business.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rallied nearly 27 percent since its listing in September 2016.

tags #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.