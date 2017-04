On April 19, 2017 Clearwater Capital Partners (Cyprus) ( FCCB) sold 14,48,884 shares of Kamat Hotels at Rs 43.96 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Kamat Hotels (India) ended at Rs 46, up Rs 4.25, or 10.18 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 46.70.