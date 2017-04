Clearwater Capital Partners (Cyprus) sells 4 lakh shares of Kamat Hotels

On April 21, 2014 Clearwater Capital Partners (Cyprus) Limited (FCCB) sold 400,000 shares of Kamat Hotels at Rs 45.28 per share on the NSE. Also, Clearwater Capital Partners Singapore Fund III Private Limited sold 257,431 shares at Rs 46.36 per share on the NSE.

However, Niku Mercantile Pvt.Ltd bought 120,000 shares of Kamat Hotels at Rs 45.14 per share on the NSE.

Kamat Hotels (India) closed at Rs 46.35.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 47.95 and 52-week low Rs 25.50 on 21 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.