Apr 15, 2017 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citygold Investments sells 20 lakh shares of Hubtown

On April 13, 2017 Citygold Investments sold 20,00,000 shares of Hubtown.

On April 13, 2017 Citygold Investments sold 10,00,000 shares of Hubtown at Rs 116.25 on the NSE and sold 10,00,000 shares at Rs 116.59 on the BSE.

On Thursday, Hubtown ended at Rs 115.35, up Rs 0.15, or 0.13 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 127.80 and 52-week low Rs 78.20 on 26 October, 2016 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

