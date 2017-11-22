Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sells 3.51 crore shares of L&T Finance

On November 21, 2017 Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sold 3,51,03,103 shares of L&T Finance Holdings at Rs 181.51 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, L&T Finance Holdings ended at Rs 178.50, down Rs 9.45, or 5.03 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 213.85 and 52-week low Rs 80.95 on 24 October, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.53 percent below its 52-week high and 120.51 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 32,517.56 crore.