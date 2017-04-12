App
Apr 12, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 12, 2017 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citi ups Eicher Motors target to Rs 30K as Q4 is likely to be strong on volume

Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 30,000 from Rs 28,000 earlier.

Moneycontrol News

Eicher Motors share price gained 2 percent at Rs 26,357.70 on Wednesday after Citi believes company's Q4FY17 results are likely to be strong driven by volume growth of over 20 percent YoY.

The research firm expects margin to be over levels of 32 percent on higher operating leverage.

Citi has maintained a buy call on the stock with increased target price at Rs 30,000 from Rs 28,000 earlier. It has increased its Royal Enfield volume estimates by 1-2 percent and consolidated EPS estimates by 4-5 percent over FY17-19.

The brokerage house says waitlist period for Royal Enfield remained high and that is expected increase further. Eicher Motors has hit peak production capacity of 60,000 units per month for Royal Enfield.

Its third plant at Vallam Vadagal, Tamil Nadu is likely to start production of Royal Enfield by Q3FY18. Combined capacity with third plant will be 75,000 units per month (i.e. 9 lakh units per year).

However, "We don?t rule out shift of potential Royal Enfield clients to Dominar due to long waiting," Citi says.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

