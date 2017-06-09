Citi raises target of Godrej Consumer, expects FY18 to be better despite GST transition

Moneycontrol News

Citi raised target price of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) to Rs 1,955 (from Rs 1,640) following increase in target multiple and 2 percent increase in EPS estimates.

"Our implied target multiple works out to 37x FY19 (34x September 18 earlier) – brought closer to peers reflecting Godrej Consumer's improving outlook and possibly return profile," the brokerage house said.

Like peers, FY18 could be a better year for GCPL despite GST transition in India, it feels. It estimated double-digit constant currency growth for the company.