Cinnamon Capital buys 50 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

On April 25, 2017 Cinnamon Capital bought 50,00,000 shares of Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 153.99 on the BSE.

On Tuesday, Indiabulls Real Estate ended at Rs 158.10, up Rs 6.05, or 3.98 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 163.25 and 52-week low Rs 58.25 on 24 April, 2017 and 25 April, 2016, respectively.