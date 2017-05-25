App
May 25, 2017 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cinnamon Capital buys 1.45 crore shares of Equitas Holdings

On May 24, 2017 Cinnamon Capital bought 1,45,34,858 shares of Equitas Holdings.

On May 24, 2017 Cinnamon Capital bought 1,45,34,858 shares of Equitas Holdings at Rs 153 on the BSE.

However, Deg Deutsche Investitionsentwicklyng Sgesells Cha FT MBH sold 1,45,64,471 shares at Rs 153.

On Wednesday, Equitas Holdings ended at Rs 146.70, down Rs 4.45, or 2.94 percent on the BSE.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 144.

