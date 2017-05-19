App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheviot Company touches 52-week high on buyback plan

The board will also consider buyback of its shares.

Cheviot Company touches 52-week high on buyback plan

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cheviot Company touched 52-week high of Rs 1229, gains 3.5 percent intraday Friday as it is going to consider the buyback of its shares.

The company is going to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, in the board meeting to be held on May 24.

The board will also consider buyback of its shares in the said meeting.

The trading window will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after the outcome of the board meeting.

At 10:43 hrs Cheviot Company was quoting at Rs 1,188.00, up Rs 0.60, or 0.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cheviot Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.