Cheviot Company touches 52-week high on buyback plan

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cheviot Company touched 52-week high of Rs 1229, gains 3.5 percent intraday Friday as it is going to consider the buyback of its shares.

The company is going to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, in the board meeting to be held on May 24.

The board will also consider buyback of its shares in the said meeting.

The trading window will continue to remain closed and will open 48 hours after the outcome of the board meeting.

At 10:43 hrs Cheviot Company was quoting at Rs 1,188.00, up Rs 0.60, or 0.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil