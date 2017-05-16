App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chennai Petroleum, ALLSEC Tech slip 6-7% on poor Q4 numbers

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's Q4 net profit was down 58.3 percent at Rs 170.8 crore versus Rs 410 crore, reported in quarter ended December 2016.

Chennai Petroleum, ALLSEC Tech slip 6-7% on poor Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation and ALLSEC Technologies slipped 6-7 percent intraday Tuesday on poor performance in the quarter ended March 2017.

ALLSEC Technologies has reported 8.3 percent decline in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 15.4 crore versus Rs 16.8 crore, reported in Q3FY17.

Total income was down 8.2 percent at Rs 80.5 crore versus Rs 87.7 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was down 1.3 percent at Rs 16 crore and EBITDA margin was at 19.9 percent

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's Q4 net profit was down 58.3 percent at Rs 170.8 crore versus Rs 410 crore, reported in quarter ended December 2016.

Its revenue was down 10.7 percent at Rs 9,486.9 crore versus Rs 10,623.4 crore.

EBITDA slipped 41.2 percent at Rs 316.6 crore and EBITDA margin was down 280 bps at 4.6 percent.

At 09:58 hrs ALLSEC Technologies was quoting at Rs 363 down 6.91 percent and Chennai Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 398.80, down 4.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #ALLSEC Technologies #Buzzing Stocks #Chennai Petroleum Corporation

