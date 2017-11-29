App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CHD Developers surges 19% on launch of premium homes project, to spend Rs 90 cr in 1st phase

"Construction of sample floors have already been started which should get ready by December 2017. We are focusing to complete the first phase by 2019," Gaurav Mittal, MD, CHD Developers said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CHD Developers shares rallied 19 percent intraday Wednesday following launch of residential project in Karnal city of Haryana.

"....launches new project CHD Green Park Residences, part of 200 acre integrated township – CHD City, Karnal. The project spreads over a land parcel of 40 acres approximately," New Delhi-based real estate developer said in its filing.

The price range of CHD Green Park Residences starts from Rs 13.99 lakh only for first 250 units. Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are also applicable in this project, it added.

CHD Group offers total 726 units in first phase of its launch with 2BHK option of super area 740 square feet.

"Construction of sample floors have already been started which should get ready by December 2017. We are focusing to complete the first phase by 2019," Gaurav Mittal, MD, CHD Developers said.

At 14:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 13.30, up Rs 1.97, or 17.39 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CHD Developers

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.