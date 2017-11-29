CHD Developers surges 19% on launch of premium homes project, to spend Rs 90 cr in 1st phase

CHD Developers shares rallied 19 percent intraday Wednesday following launch of residential project in Karnal city of Haryana.

"....launches new project CHD Green Park Residences, part of 200 acre integrated township – CHD City, Karnal. The project spreads over a land parcel of 40 acres approximately," New Delhi-based real estate developer said in its filing.

The price range of CHD Green Park Residences starts from Rs 13.99 lakh only for first 250 units. Benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are also applicable in this project, it added.

CHD Group offers total 726 units in first phase of its launch with 2BHK option of super area 740 square feet.

"Construction of sample floors have already been started which should get ready by December 2017. We are focusing to complete the first phase by 2019," Gaurav Mittal, MD, CHD Developers said.

At 14:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 13.30, up Rs 1.97, or 17.39 percent on the BSE.