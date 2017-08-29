CESC shares hit record high, up 7% on value buying and high volumes

Moneycontrol News

CESC shares surged 6.65 percent to end at record closing high of Rs 1,020.15 on Monday on the back of value buying and high volumes ahead of demerger.

The stock rallied 50 percent in current calendar year, and 20 percent since the announcement of demerger.

Power generation and distribution contribute a majority of the revenues of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The main reason for rally in the stock could be value unlocking due to demerger into four businesses and listing of the same entities. The appointed date for demerger will be October 1.

In May, Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka had said all power distribution business of the group will be under CESC Limited, all generation activity will be housed in CESC Generation, the retail business Spencer's will be a separate company and all non-power and retail will be under CESC Ventures.

BPO company Firstsource, sports, FMCG and real estate will be bought under CESC Ventures, he added.

The appointed date for the demerger is October 1 and the listing of the demerged entities would be few months from then.