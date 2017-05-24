Cerebra Integrated up 5% on Karnataka State Pollution Control Board nod

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cerebra Integrated Technologies gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received permission from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to start its E-Waste recycling plant in Bangalore.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued its consent to the company to start production for its E-Waste recycling plant setup on a 12 acre land at Narsapura Industrial Area, Old Madras Road.

The operations will include dismantling and segregation of E–Waste for recovery of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The company has received all the necessary approvals and will be commencing operations with immediate effect.

This would also probably be the only truly integrated E-Waste recovery facility, facilitating complete recovery of the E-Waste, data wiping and destruction services, repair, refurbishing and re-marketing services as also full-fledged asset management services, company said in its release.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 29, to consider audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 09:27 hrs Cerebra Integrated Technologies was quoting at Rs 41.75, up Rs 1.75, or 4.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil