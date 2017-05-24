App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cerebra Integrated up 5% on Karnataka State Pollution Control Board nod

The operations will include dismantling and segregation of E–Waste for recovery of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium.

Cerebra Integrated up 5% on Karnataka State Pollution Control Board nod

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cerebra Integrated Technologies gained 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received permission from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to start its E-Waste recycling plant in Bangalore.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued its consent to the company to start production for its E-Waste recycling plant setup on a 12 acre land at Narsapura Industrial Area, Old Madras Road.

The operations will include dismantling and segregation of E–Waste for recovery of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The company has received all the necessary approvals and will be commencing operations with immediate effect.

This would also probably be the only truly integrated E-Waste recovery facility, facilitating complete recovery of the E-Waste, data wiping and destruction services, repair, refurbishing and re-marketing services as also full-fledged asset management services, company said in its release.

The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 29, to consider audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

At 09:27 hrs Cerebra Integrated Technologies was quoting at Rs 41.75, up Rs 1.75, or 4.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cerebra Integrated Technologies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.