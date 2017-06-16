App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 16, 2017 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Plyboards hits 52-week high as arm acquires 49% in Singapore Co

The company's subsidiary Century Ply (Singapore) Pte. in Singapore has acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co., thereby making it an associate company.

Century Plyboards hits 52-week high as arm acquires 49% in Singapore Co

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Century Plyboards touched 52-week high of Rs 312.95, advances 3.5 percent intraday Friday as its arm acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co.

The company's subsidiary Century Ply (Singapore) Pte. in Singapore has acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co., thereby making it an associate company.

Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory is engaged in manufacturing and trading in plywood, veneer & all wood products and providing related services.

Century Plyboards' March quarter (Q42017) net profit increased 34 percent to Rs 55.90 crore from Rs 41.59 crore, during same quarter last year.

At 10:41 hrs Century Plyboards was quoting at Rs 310.50, up Rs 8, or 2.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Century Plyboards

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.