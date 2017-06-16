Century Plyboards hits 52-week high as arm acquires 49% in Singapore Co

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Century Plyboards touched 52-week high of Rs 312.95, advances 3.5 percent intraday Friday as its arm acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co.

The company's subsidiary Century Ply (Singapore) Pte. in Singapore has acquired 49 percent stake in Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory Co., thereby making it an associate company.

Huesoulin Wood Processing Factory is engaged in manufacturing and trading in plywood, veneer & all wood products and providing related services.

Century Plyboards' March quarter (Q42017) net profit increased 34 percent to Rs 55.90 crore from Rs 41.59 crore, during same quarter last year.

At 10:41 hrs Century Plyboards was quoting at Rs 310.50, up Rs 8, or 2.64 percent on the BSE.

