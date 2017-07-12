App
Jul 12, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cement ROE will double over FY2017-20, Shree Cements top pick: Morgan Stanley

Shree Cements is the top pick in the cement space, while Dalmia Bharat is a preferred mid-cap play.

Morgan Stanley expects the ROE (Return on Equity) of cement stocks is going to double to 18 percent in FY20 from a multi-year low of 9 percent in FY16 and 5-year average of 12 percent.

The higher ROE will be driven by expansion in EBITDA/ton, which will improve by 49 percent to Rs 1330 in FY20 from the lows of FY17, said Morgan Stanley.

The research firm estimate 7 percent demand CAGR (F2017-20) versus 3.6 percent CAGR (F12-17) on the back of faster GDP growth, higher infrastructure capex and gradual uptick in housing led demand, primarily by the affordable housing segment.

“The Indian cement industry valuation premium reflecting a superior growth outlook, and its will be sustained going ahead. The Indian stocks will post 14-39% EBITDA CAGR (F17-19) and 17 percent ROE in F19 compare to 0-17 percent EBITDA CAGR and 10 percent average ROE for global cement stocks,” it added.

Shree Cements is the top pick in the cement space, while Dalmia Bharat is a preferred mid-cap play. We downgrade JK Lakshmi Cement to relative underweight. All stocks have absolute upside, but ratings reflect relative return potential,’ said Morgan Stanley.

The research firm revises its F18-19 EBITDA estimates by -9 percent to 6 percent.

At 10:39 hrs Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 18,200, down 1.13 percent and JK Lakshmi Cement was quoting at Rs 463.10, down 0.27 percent on the BSE.

