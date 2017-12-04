Cement demand to remain subdued; ACC, Ambuja Cements to underperform: Jefferies

Share price of major cement stocks were trading lower on Monday as foreign brokerage house Jefferies has downgrade the rating of the stocks as it believes that the cement demand will remain subdued near term.

According to brokerage house the cement sector is facing two headwinds in the near term. The pet coke ban leading to 2-11 percent EBITDA cut and also sand mining ban is impacting demand in at least five states.

The firm has maintained underperform rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 1,502. It has also maintained underperform rating on Ambuja Cements with a target price of Rs 238.

It has downgrade the Dalmia Bharat to hold rating from buy and cut target to Rs 2,957 from Rs 3,038.

Meanwhile, it has maintained hold rating on Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement with a target price of Rs 18,188 and Rs 4,210 respectively.

At 11:57 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 1,683, up 0.36 percent and Dalmia Bharat was quoting at Rs 3,126.15, up 0.45 percent.

Ambuja Cements was quoting at Rs 261.60, down 0.76 percent, Shree Cements was down 0.72 percent trading at Rs 17,050 and UltraTech Cement was down 0.59 percent trading at Rs 4,148 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil