Jul 12, 2017 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CCL Products tanks 7% on dismal performance in June quarter earnings

Profit during the quarter plunged 32.9 percent to Rs 27.03 crore compared with Rs 40.3 crore in year-ago quarter, largely hit by weak operational performance.

Moneycontrol News

CCL Products shares fell more than 7 percent intraday Wednesday after disappointing earnings performance of the company in April-June quarter.

Profit during the quarter plunged 32.9 percent to Rs 27.03 crore compared with Rs 40.3 crore in year-ago quarter, largely hit by weak operational performance.

Revenue from operations also fell 1.9 percent to Rs 246.8 crore from Rs 251.5 crore on year-on-year basis, the company said in its filing.

Weak quarter as Margins dented due to higher cost of raw materials

Operating profit margin contracted to 18.5 percent in June quarter 2017 from 24.9 percent in same quarter last year due to higher cost of raw material and employee expenses. Gross margin during the quarter slipped to 37.6 percent from 43 percent YoY.

Founded in 1994, CCL Products is engaged in the manufacturing of instant coffee products.

At 10:03 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 278.55, down Rs 12.25, or 4.21 percent on the BSE.

