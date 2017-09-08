CCL Products rises 13% on FII investment limit hikes to 40%

Moneycontrol News

Shares of CCL Products India rose 13.5 percent intraday Friday on withdrawal of FII/FPI investment limit by RBI

"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved to increase the FII/FPI investment limit under portfolio investment scheme from 24 percent to 40 percent, of the paid up capital of the company," company said.

Recently, the Development Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone had given approval to the company for setting up of Freeze Dried Instant Coffee manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

At 11:43 hrs CCL Products India was quoting at Rs 307.70, up Rs 23.05, or 8.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil