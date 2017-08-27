App
Aug 24, 2017 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Career Point freezes at 20% upper circuit after profit doubles in Q1

A remarkable growth of 30 percent YoY in formal education enrollments was a result of 32 percent growth in higher education and 22 percent in school education, it added.

Moneycontrol News

Career Point shares were locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 114 on Thursday after stellar earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2017.

At 15:08 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 49,959 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE.

The tutorial services providers' net profit more than doubled to Rs 6.95 crore in June quarter compared with Rs 3.4 crore in same quarter last year.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 25.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 22.6 crore in first quarter of FY18, driven by higher income from existing businesses and subsidiaries in new edge segments.

Total enrollments were reported at 18,094 (against 16,270 in Q1FY17) including 8,641 in formal education division (6,645) and 9,453 in informal education division (9,625), the company said.

A remarkable growth of 30 percent YoY in formal education enrollments was a result of 32 percent growth in higher education and 22 percent in school education, it added.

Operating profit jumped sharply by 78.3 percent to Rs 8.2 crore and margin expanded 1,070 basis points to 36.3 percent compared with corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

