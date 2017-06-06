Cadila Healthcare up 4% on establishment inspection report from USFDA for Baddi

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare shares hit fresh record high of Rs 510, up 4 percent intraday Tuesday on receiving establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for Baddi unit.

"This receipt of EIR indicates the successful closure of inspection points (483s) raised based on the inspection carried out between February 21 and March 1," the Ahmedabad-based pharma company in its filing.

In addition, its group company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration to market Mirtazapine Orally Disintegrating tablets USP in strengths of 15 mg, 30 mg and 45 mg.

The drug is an anti-depressant and will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Baddi.

Zydus Cadila also received final approval from the USFDA to Levofloxacin injection, which is used in the treatment of bacterial infections. The drug will be produced at formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad that also cleared by USFDA in February 2017.

At 11:24 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 499.00, up Rs 8.50, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar