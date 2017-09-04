App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection USP, 500mg/vital.

Cadila Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 2 percent intraday Monday as it has received final approval from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection USP, 500mg/vital.

The drug is indicated for use in combination with other drugs i.e. cyclosporine and corticostroids for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving renal, heptic or cardiac transplants.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-14.

At 10:10 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 511.10, up Rs 3.40, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.