Cadila Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose 2 percent intraday Monday as it has received final approval from USFDA.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Mycophenolate Mofetil for injection USP, 500mg/vital.

The drug is indicated for use in combination with other drugs i.e. cyclosporine and corticostroids for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in patients receiving renal, heptic or cardiac transplants.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-14.

At 10:10 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 511.10, up Rs 3.40, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil