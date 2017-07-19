Cadila Healthcare rises 3% on Mesalamine launch in US, FDA nod for Pitavastatin

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare shares rallied 3 percent intraday Wednesday after the launch of drug that used for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis, in the US and the FDA approval for cholesterol drug.

Subsidiary Zydus Cadila has commercially launched its Mesalamine delayed release tablets (USP 1.2g) in the US market.

Zydus was the first to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lialda and is currently the only generic available to patients in the US, the company said in its filing.

The group has received 26 final ANDA approval from the US Food & Drug Administration and 2 tentative ANDA approvals since January 2017.

Meanwhile, Zydus Pharma, the US division of Cadila Healthcare, has received approval from USFDA for Pitavastatin that helps in lowering bad cholesterol & raising good cholesterol.

At 11:26 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 535.05, up Rs 10.10, or 1.92 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar