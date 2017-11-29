App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 29, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare rises 1% on USFDA nod to market drug for high blood pressure



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 1.3 percent intraday Wednesday as it has received USFDA approval for Candesartan Cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Candesartan Cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide tablets USP in the strengths of 16mg/12.5 mg, 32mg/12.5mg and 32 mg/ 25 mg.

The drug combines an angiotensin II receptor (type AT1) antagonist and a diuretic, hydrochlorothiazide and is used to treat high blood pressure.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmadabad.

The group now has more than 175 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 10:50 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 444.50, up Rs 3.15, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

