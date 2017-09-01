Cadila Healthcare gains over 2% on USFDA approval for anti-dementia medicine

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare shares rallied 2.5 percent intraday Friday after receiving final nod for anti-dementia medicine.

Zydus Cadila, the group company, today said it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Donepezil Hydrochloride tablets in the strength of 23 mg.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, Zydus said.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's disease.

The company has been getting several approvals filed especially from the Moraiya facility that was cleared in February.

The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it said.

At 14:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 505.00, up Rs 4.90, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.