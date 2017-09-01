App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 01, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains over 2% on USFDA approval for anti-dementia medicine

Zydus Cadila, the group company, today said it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Donepezil Hydrochloride tablets in the strength of 23 mg.

Cadila Healthcare gains over 2% on USFDA approval for anti-dementia medicine

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare shares rallied 2.5 percent intraday Friday after receiving final nod for anti-dementia medicine.

Zydus Cadila, the group company, today said it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Donepezil Hydrochloride tablets in the strength of 23 mg.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, Zydus said.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's disease.

The company has been getting several approvals filed especially from the Moraiya facility that was cleared in February.

The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, it said.

At 14:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 505.00, up Rs 4.90, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.