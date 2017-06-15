App
Jun 15, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 2% on USFDA approval for anti-retroviral drug

Cadila group, so far, has received approvals for four drugs that have been filed from its Moraiya facility.

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare shares rose as much as 2.5 percent Thursday after receiving approval from the US health regulator for anti-retroviral drug.

"Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Acyclovir injection USP strengths of 500 mg/vial and 1,000 mg/vial," the pharma company said in its filing.

Acyclovir, which caters to anti-viral segment, will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad that was cleared by the US health regulator in February 2017.

The group, so far, has received approvals for four drugs that have been filed from its Moraiya facility, including Levofloxacin (used for bacterial infections), Mesalamine (used to treat mild to moderate ulcerative colitis) and Ezetimibe tablets (used to reduce high cholesterol).

With this, the group now has more than 120 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since FY04.

At 12:03 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 536.85, up Rs 8.00, or 1.51 percent.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Cadila Healthcare

