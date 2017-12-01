Cadila Healthcare gains 1% on USFDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules

Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained more than 1 percent intraday Friday on USFDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pregabalin Capsules in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg.

The drug is used for management of certain kinds of seizures, neuropathic pain (nerve pain) and fibromyalgia.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 175 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 13:08 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 430.55, up Rs 1.15, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil