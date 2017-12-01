App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 01, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare gains 1% on USFDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pregabalin Capsules in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Cadila Healthcare gained more than 1 percent intraday Friday on USFDA approval for Pregabalin Capsules.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare, has received the tentative approval from the USFDA to market Pregabalin Capsules in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg.

The drug is used for management of certain kinds of seizures, neuropathic pain (nerve pain) and fibromyalgia.

It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 175 approvals and has so far filed over 310 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 13:08 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 430.55, up Rs 1.15, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.