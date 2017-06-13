Cadila Healthcare gains 1.5% on US FDA nod to cholesterol drug

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were higher by 1.5 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors cheered a recent product nod by US drug regulator.

The pharmaceutical major received a nod from the US Food and Drug Administration for Ezetimibe drug, which is used to treat high cholesterol. The news holds significance as the approval for the product from its Moraiya facility in Gujarat, which was until recently under pressure from the watchdog.

"The estimated sales for Ezetimibe tablets is USD 2.7 billion as per IMS MAT April 2017," the company told the exchanges in a statement.

The firm had on June 12 hit its one-year high mark on receipt of a US FDA nod to market Nystatin Topical Powder USP, 100000 units per gram. The drug will be produced at the Neshar Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing facility located at the St. Louis, MO, USA.

In fact, the stock has had a string of good developments in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the company had received an approval for a drug, used to treat inflammatory bowel disease, from the same plant, sending the stock to fresh record high.

Bucking the overall trend for the pharmaceutical sector, the stock rose over 12 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 2 percent. At 10:48 hrs, Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 548.50, up Rs 0.15, or 0.03 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 557.05 and an intraday low of Rs 545.55.