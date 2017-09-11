Cadila Healthcare falls 5% on worry over increased competition for Lialda generic

Moneycontrol News

Cadila Healthcare's shares closed lower by 5 percent on Monday due to increasing worry over competition for its drug Mesalamine, the generic version of Lialda. Irish-headquartered company Shire Plc has launched its authorised generic (AG) version of Lialda.

Shire is also the brand holder of the drug Lialda. Authorised generic is produced by the innovator company and in this case Shire is the innovator.

Cadila in July was the first and sole generic company to launch this drug in the US market, receiving an approval in June. The drug was filed from Moraiya plant (Gujarat).

The drug is indicated for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.

Analysts said Cadila had aimed as much as 50 percent market share in the first few weeks of the launch as the company did not expect competition at least for the next 2-3 quarters.

However, the authorised generic could now put downward pressure on pricing as the market will now have 3 players against 2 earlier, analysts said.

They were estimating around USD 150 million revenue in FY18, and USD 200 million in FY19 from Lialda generic sales. This will now reduce to USD 90/100 in FY18 and USD 140/150 million in FY19, analysts said.

"We will have to revise EPS of Rs 6.40 by Q4FY18 estimated for Cadila Healthcare," IIFL said.