Aug 24, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Healthcare advances 9% on final approval from USFDA for hypertension drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets USP 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Cadila Healthcare added 9 percent intraday Thursday as the company has received final approval from the USFDA to market Candesartan Cilexetil tablets.

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets USP 4 mg, 8 mg, 16 mg and 32 mg.

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) in adults and will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The group has now more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.

Recently, the company has received final USFDA approval to market Pindolol tablets USP and Ziprasidone Hydrochloride capsules.

At 12:20 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 497.40, up Rs 34.90, or 7.55 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

