Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1054: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct’s research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is a part of the Zydus Cadila G roup , operating in the health and wellness space. It operates in three categories under four key brands – a) sugar substitute (Sugar Free ), b) health foods ( Nutralite and Actilife) and c) skin care ( Everyuth ) . It has two manufacturing facilities , one in Gujarat (ma in ly for Nutralite) & other in Sikkim (for Sugar F ree & Everyuth) . ZWL enjoys market leadership in a majority of categor ies in which it operates, viz . Sugar F ree (9 3.6 % market share), Nutra lite (3 9.8 % market share) & Everyuth Peel - off (9 2 .1 % market share).

Outlook

We recommend BUY on ZWL , valuing it at a target PE ran ge of 37 - 38x on a trailing basis and arrive at a target price of | 1054 - 1082 /share with an investment horizon of 12 - 15 months.

