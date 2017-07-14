App
Jul 14, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1054: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has recommended buy rating on Zydus Wellness with a target price of Rs 1054 in its research report dated July 13, 2017.

Buy Zydus Wellness; target of Rs 1054: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct’s research report on Zydus Wellness

Zydus Wellness (ZWL) is a part of  the  Zydus  Cadila  G roup , operating in  the health and wellness space.  It operates  in three categories  under four  key brands  – a)  sugar substitute (Sugar Free ),  b)  health foods  ( Nutralite and Actilife) and c) skin care  ( Everyuth ) . It has two  manufacturing  facilities , one in  Gujarat (ma in ly for Nutralite) & other in  Sikkim (for Sugar F ree & Everyuth) .  ZWL enjoys market leadership in  a  majority of  categor ies in which  it operates, viz . Sugar F ree (9 3.6 % market share), Nutra lite (3 9.8 % market share)  & Everyuth Peel - off (9 2 .1 % market share).

Outlook

We recommend  BUY on  ZWL , valuing it at  a  target PE  ran ge  of  37 - 38x  on  a  trailing basis and arrive at a  target price  of  | 1054 - 1082 /share with an  investment horizon of 12 - 15 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zydus Wellness

