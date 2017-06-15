App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 990: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 990 in its research report dated June 12, 2017.

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 990: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Zensar Technologies


Zensar has taken several measures to align itself to changing client spends. It is looking to reskill 7,000 employees through training on Digital offering. Earlier, where employees could take 4-5 years to train themselves on new technologies, the cycle time now is down to 4-5 months (the management believes this can be scaled down further).


Outlook


We expect revenue of USD 485 mn/ USD 544 mn in FY18E/FY19Ewith EBITDA margin at 13%/ 14%. Expect FY18E/ FY19E EPS of Rs 61 / Rs 76. Our TP stands at Rs 990 (13x FY19E EPS). Maintain BUY with 13% upside from CMP of Rs 874. The stock trades at 14.4x/11.5x FY18E/FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.