you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1023: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1023 in its research report dated April 27, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies


Zensar’s USD revenue at USD 111.8mn was down 4.9% QoQ (vs. estimate of USD 121.0mn). Restructuring of IMS and pruning of non-strategic accounts will continue for 1-2 quarters. EBITDA margin will touch the 13-14% levels in FY18E.


Outlook


We maintain our positive view due to Zenzar’s digital/SMAC capabilities (70% of the clients are on the digital platform) and robust digital deal pipeline. We build 6/18% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY17-19E. Maintain a BUY with a TP of Rs 1,023 based on 13x FY19 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

