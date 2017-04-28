Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1023: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies

Zensar’s USD revenue at USD 111.8mn was down 4.9% QoQ (vs. estimate of USD 121.0mn). Restructuring of IMS and pruning of non-strategic accounts will continue for 1-2 quarters. EBITDA margin will touch the 13-14% levels in FY18E.

Outlook

We maintain our positive view due to Zenzar’s digital/SMAC capabilities (70% of the clients are on the digital platform) and robust digital deal pipeline. We build 6/18% revenue/EPS CAGR over FY17-19E. Maintain a BUY with a TP of Rs 1,023 based on 13x FY19 EPS.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.