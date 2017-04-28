App
Apr 28, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1020: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Buy Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1020: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Zensar Technologies

ZENT’s 4QFY17 revenue declined 4.9% QoQ (est. of +2.7%) to USD112m. The decline was led by absence of Product revenue (USD8m), which sees a bump-up in 3Q, and delays in ramp-ups leading to some right-shifting of revenue.

Outlook

Factoring a slower trajectory of turnaround in business, we have cut revenues by 6.2% / 6.7% and EBITDA margins by 145bp / 116bp, driving EPS correction of 17% / 15% for FY18E/19E. For revenue/ earnings CAGR of 10/19% over FY17-19E, we maintain Buy with a revised price target of INR 1,020—discounting FY19E EPS by 13x.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

